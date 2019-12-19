Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett headline the list of candidates announced Thursday for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

Other high-profile nominees include Chris Bosh, Shawn Marion, Michael Finley, Mark Eaton and Buck Williams. The women's nominations include Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon, Swin Cash and Tamika Catchings, while former Bulls star Toni Kukoc is among the international nominees.

Among those on the ballot who have been nominated multiple times are Chauncey Billups, Mark Jackson, Chris Webber, Tim Hardaway, Ben Wallace, Richard Hamilton and Marcus Camby.

The finalists will be announced on Feb. 14, 2020, during NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago.

Bryant played solely for the Lakers during his 20-year career and brought five NBA titles to Los Angeles. The 18-time All-Star established himself as a Lakers legend and one of the top scorers in NBA history.

Duncan spent 19 seasons with the Spurs and won five championships with the franchise. He helped turn San Antonio into a powerhouse, earned 15 All-Star nods and was named league MVP twice.

Garnett played for the Timberwolves during his first 12 NBA seasons and became one of the franchise's first superstars. At point in his Wolves career, he led Minnesota to eight-straight playoff appearances. Garnett joined the Celtics for the 2007-08 season, and immediately helped the team win the NBA title. Garnett, a 15-time All-Star, reached the NBA Finals again in 2010 but fell to Bryant and the Lakers.

