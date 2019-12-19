Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

NBA DFS (Thursday, December 19)

Welcome to the latest edition of SI Fantasy's NBA DFS daily plays.

Only four games on the NBA slate this evening, but that won't diminish the fun. There is plenty of fantasy goodness to go around on this short Thursday night. The Lakers and Bucks square off in a possible NBA Finals preview. The Clippers and Rockets will also play a big game at the Staples Center. The Jazz will be without Mike Conley when they play the Hawks, and the Nets and Spurs tangle in San Antonio.

SF/PF Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

DraftKings: $11,300 , FanDuel: $11,200, Yahoo: $56

No reason for me to tell you about the fantasy greatness of the league's reigning MVP. Giannis should be really locked in this evening when his Bucks host LBJ and the Lake show. I like to roster Giannis in big games.

PG/SF LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

DraftKings: $10,000 , FanDuel: $10,300, Yahoo: $53

If Giannis is a must play in this big game, then how could we leave out James who is playing fantastic ball in year 17. James is an excellent bet to triple-double this evening, not to mention there is a good chance this contest ends up in overtime, I will take free fantasy points from the GOAT any day.

PF/C Montrezl Harrell, Los Angeles Clippers

DraftKings: $6,100 , FanDuel: $6,500, Yahoo: $29

Harrell and the Clippers have a big game tonight as well as they will mix it up with the Rockets. Let's time these two Western Conference powers met up Harrell had 18 points and seven rebounds in 35 minutes of action.

PG/SG Lou Williams, Los Angeles Clippers

DraftKings: $5,900 , FanDuel: $5,500, Yahoo: $23

The Clippers have the highest implied team total on the slate, so it's obvious I'm going to roster the walking bucket Lou Williams tonight. Lou Will is averaging 23 points, five boards, and three assists in two games vs. the Rockets this season.

C Alex Len, Atlanta Hawks

DraftKings: $4,500 , FanDuel: $4,300, Yahoo: $12

The former Maryland Terrapins star is a good bet tonight in a game I think the Hawks can win. Len has played over 25 minutes in each of Atlanta's last five games. Len can go for a double-double and may hit a three or two.

PG/SG Cam Reddish, Atlanta Hawks

DraftKIngs: $3,900 , FanDuel: $3,900, Yahoo: $10

To get the big stars in your lineups this evening, we will have to find a few value plays. Reddish got off to an extremely slow start to begin the season. In December though, his minutes, points, rebounds and three-point percentage have all gone up.



