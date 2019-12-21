LeBron James has a thoracic muscle strain and is doubtful to play Sunday in the Lakers' matchup against the Nuggets, according to Lakers reporter Mike Trudell.

Head coach Frank Vogel said Saturday that the injury occurred in Los Angeles' loss to the Pacers on Tuesday night and that James played through the injury in the team's loss against the Bucks on Thursday.

James played 37 minutes and registered his seventh triple-double of the season against Milwaukee.

After playing in a career-low 55 games last year, the 15-time All-Star has not missed a game this season.

James is scoring only 25.8 points per game, his lowest mark since the 2015-16 season, but he's averaging a career-high 10.6 assists.

The Lakers are 24-5 on the season, the second best record in the NBA. If James does miss Sunday's game, Alex Caruso, Quinn Cook and Rajon Rondo will likely assume more of the ball-handling duty.