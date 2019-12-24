ESPN's Latest Trailer for 'The Last Dance' Features Michael Jordan, Bulls Legends, President Obama

Screenshot ESPN/Twitter

ESPN released a new teaser for The Last Dance a 10-part documentary series examining Michael Jordan's final season with the Chicago Bulls in 1997-98.

The new teaser includes a short snippet showing that Jordan sat down for an interview for the film.

The trailer also showed there will be cameos in interviews by President Barack Obama, Kobe Bryant, Commissioner Adam Silver, Magic Johnson, Charles Barkley, Scottie Pippin, Dennis Rodman, Phil Jackson, Steve Kerr, Roy Williams, Justin Timberlake, Bob Costas and many more influential figures of the time.

Jason Hehir is directing the project with producer Mike Tollin. Hehir was the director on The '85 Bears 30 for 30 documentary and the Andre the Giant documentary by HBO.

The documentary is set to be released in June. No specific date has been shared yet.