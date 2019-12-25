The Bucks and 76ers will meet on Christmas Day for the first of three meetings this season. This marks the second straight Christmas Day game for the Bucks, who hadn't previously played on Christmas since 1977. The Sixers, on the other hand, enter this Eastern Conference heavyweight matchup with an all-time Christmas Day record of 17-14.

How to Watch:

When: Wednesday, Dec. 25

Time: 2: p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Stream: ESPN+

The Bucks enter Wednesday's matchup looking to string together another lengthy winning streak. Milwaukee's 18-game winning streak was snapped last week in a loss to the Mavericks, but the team has responded winning each of its last three games, including a win over the Western Conference favorite Los Angeles Lakers. Milwaukee has the best record in the conference heading into Christmas Day.

The 76ers are coming off a 125-109 win over the Pistons on Monday night. Both Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons are looking to make the NBA All-Star team for the second consecutive season. Philadelphia is only 22-10 to start the season, but is tied for fourth in the conference.