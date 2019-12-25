The defending champion Toronto Raptors will host a Christmas Day game for the first time and play on the holiday for only the second time in franchise history. 2019 All-Stars Kyle Lowry and Kemba Walker will both be making their Christmas Day debuts, but a number of Raptors are out with injuries.

How to Watch:

When: Wednesday, Dec. 25

Time: Noon ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN+

This is the second of four meetings between the these two teams. Boston won the team's first meeting at the start of the season on Oct. 26, defeating the Raptors, 112-106. The Celtics haven't beaten the Raptors in Toronto since 2015, losing seven straight in Canada.

The Celtics enter the matchup as 20-7 and currently are second in the Eastern Conference. Toronto is coming off an overtime loss on Monday night to the Pacers, but enter at 21-9, good enough for fourth in the conference.