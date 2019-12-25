Even without Kevin Durant in the Bay Area, heading into this season, this Christmas Day matchup looked poised to be another stellar chapter in this rivalry. However, the Warriors enter Christmas Day as one of the worst teams in the NBA, in large part due to countless injuries.

How to Watch:

When: Wednesday, Dec. 25

Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Stream: ESPN+

The Rockets enter Christmasy Day as one of the best teams in a talent Western Conference. At 20-9, Houston sits as the third best team in the West as it again rides a stellar first third of the season from James Harden. Harden scored 41 points on Christmas last year, while Clint Capela grabbed 23 rebounds. Harden is currently averaging over 38 points per game, which no player has done in the history of the NBA besides Wilt Chamberlain.

At 6-25, the Warriors have the worst record in the conference. And early-season injury to Stephen Curry slashed any hope the club had of making the postseason this year. D'Angelo Russell is Golden State's leading scorer, but guards Alec Burks and Eric Paschall have been key contributors on the offensive end.