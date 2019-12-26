LeBron James Aggravates Groin Injury, Lakers Not Rushing Him Back

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James aggravated a groin injury in a collision with Patrick Beverly in the first quarter of Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Members of the Lakers' staff have approached James to tell him to sit out and rehab the injury until he is fully recovered, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

James' initial injury caused him to miss Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. The Lakers lost without James 128–104.

"I'm always around the clock with my body, getting my treatment," James said. "If I'm feeling great, I'll be in the lineup. If I'm feeling well, I'll be in the lineup."

The Lakers are looking to avoid an outcome like last year when James injured his groin on Christmas against the Golden State Warriors and then derailed the rest of the 2018-19 season.

James finished the game with 23 points, 10 assists and 9 rebounds. The Lakers have lost four consecutive games and sit atop the Western Conference with a 24–7 record.