The fifth and final game of Christmas Day features the New Orleans Pelicans and Denver Nuggets. This will be the Nuggets' first Christmas Day game since 2012, when they lost 112-100 in Los Angeles against the Clippers. The Pelicans are winless in two games on Christmas in their franchise's history and enter the game with 2019 NBA draft No. 1 pick Zion Williamson still inactive.

How to Watch:

When: Wednesday, Dec. 25

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN.com

This matchup has lost some of its juice as a result of Zion Williamson's absence. The Pelicans enter Christmas Day with one of the worst records in the NBA, having struggled throughout the first third of the season.

Denver comes into its first Christmas matchup in more than five years after knocking off Phoenix on Monday night. The 21-8 Nuggets currently sit as the Western Conference's No. 2 seed, in large part due to the play of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. A number of different Nuggets, however, have provided stellar contributions as the team presents one of the deepest rotations in the entire league.