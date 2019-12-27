Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is expected to travel with the team to Portland and potentially play on Saturday against the trail Blazers at the Moda Center, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

James received treatment on the injury on Thursday. He aggravated the groin injury when he collided with Patrick Beverly in the first quarter of the Christmas Day matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers. James was visibly in pain but still finished the game with 23 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.

Lakers staff members reportedly told James to take his time with his rehabilitation on the groin injury, which first caused him to miss a game against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. Los Angeles is looking to avoid a crisis like last year when James' groin injury on Christmas against the Golden State Warriors went on to derail the rest of the season.

Saturday's game is the first of a back-to-back set for Los Angeles. The team will head home on Sunday to face the Dallas Mavericks.

James will turn 35 years old on Dec. 30th. He is averaging 25.7 points, 10.6 assists and 7.6 rebounds per game this season.