Our NBA DFS expert provides picks daily for DraftKings, FanDuel and Yahoo, based on matchups, data, and metrics.

NBA DFS (Tuesday, December 31)

Welcome to the New Year's Eve edition of SI Fantasy's NBA DFS daily plays.

We have a split slate for NBA DFS on New Year's Eve. There is a two-game slate that starts at 3 pm ET, and we also have a four-game main slate that begins at 7 pm ET. FanDuel and Yahoo also have an option to compete in an all-day slate, which includes every game. DraftKings has a showdown slate option for the Clippers/Kings and Mavericks/Thunder games.

Here are five plays for tonight's main slate:

James Harden, Houston Rockets

DraftKings: $10,500 , FanDuel: $11,500, Yahoo: $59

James Harden is my top play on the main slate. Harden missed the Rockets last game with a toe injury, but he should go this evening. I don't see him missing a game versus the current second seed in the West. The Rockets have the highest team total on the slate in a game that could go to overtime.

Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors

DraftKings: $8,400 , FanDuel: $8,200, Yahoo: $31

With the Raptors dealing with so many injuries, VanVleet has had to step up his production. He is scoring more, and his assists have picked up. VanVleet has scored forty or more fantasy points in three of his last four games.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

DraftKings: $7,000 , FanDuel: $7,400, Yahoo: $30

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been on a tear recently, scoring more than 30 points in three of his last five outings. He has also been very good at home, where he averages 35 fantasy points per contest. I think OKC will knock off Dallas tonight, Shai will lead the way.

DeMar DeRozan, San Antonio Spurs

DraftKings: $7,100 , FanDuel: $7,600, Yahoo: $30

DeMar DeRozan has one of the best matchups on the man slate. The defensively challenged Warriors are 22nd in the league vs. opposing shooting guards. DeRozan has also played his best ball as of late. He has 22 assists in his last three games.

Eric Paschall, Golden State Warriors

DraftKings: $3,400 , FanDuel: $3,700, Yahoo: $11

Paschall has had a pretty decent season, but he has struggled as of late. I think those issues were due to a recent hip injury. Good news for Paschall, who is probable to go today, is that he gets a matchup vs. the Spurs. SA is ranked 28th defense vs. power forwards.

