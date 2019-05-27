The Raptors will make their first-ever trip to the NBA finals as they take on a Warriors team playing in its fifth-straight Finals. The Raptors beat Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks in six games in the Eastern Conference Finals, in large part thanks to Kawhi Leonard, who scored 27 or more points in five of the six games. The Warriors, meanwhile, advanced to the Finals after sweeping the Trail Blazers in the Western Conference finals, despite being without Kevin Durant, who injured his calf in Game 5 of Golden State's second-round matchup with the Rockets.

The Warriors are the second franchise to appear in five straight Finals, along with the Bill Russell-led Celtics, which went to 10-straight Finals from 1957-1966. Golden State recently announced that Durant is "unlikely" to play in Game 1 and it remains unclear if, or when, Durant will play in the Finals.

The Warriors were the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and the Raptors were the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, but the Raptors will have home-court advantage in the series after finishing the regular season with the better record of the two teams.

Check out the full NBA Finals schedule below:

Game 1 — Thursday, May 30

Golden State at Toronto — 9 ET (ABC)

Game 2 — Sun, June 2

Golden State at Toronto — 8 ET (ABC)

Game 3 — Wed, June 5

Toronto at Golden State — 9 ET (ABC)

Game 4: Fri, June 7

Toronto at Golden State — 9 ET (ABC)

Game 5: Mon, June 10 (if necessary)

Golden State at Toronto — 8 ET (ABC)

Game 6: Thur, June 13 (if necessary)

Toronto at Golden State — 9 ET (ABC)

Game 7: Sun, June 16 (if necessary)

Golden State at Toronto — 9 ET (ABC)