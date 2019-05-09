Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant is unlikely to play in Game 6 of Western Conference Semifinal series against the Houston Rockets after suffering a right calf strain on Wednesday night

Durant is scheduled to have an MRI to determine the extent of the injury.

"He’s not going to play Game 6," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told The Athletic. "We can all pretend and just say he’s doubtful. But he’s not playing Game 6."

Durant was injured with two minutes left in the third quarter of Game 5 after an attempted jumpshot over Rockets guard Iman Shumpert and did not return to the game.

He scored 22 points in 32 minutes in Golden State's 104–99 win.

"We're all obviously disappointed for him," Kerr said. "And excited about the win, but concerned for Kevin and disappointed for him. He's been on this incredible playoff run, and I'm proud of our guys for pulling the game out. And we'll see how Kevin's doing tomorrow."

Golden State leads the best-of-seven series three games to two with Game 6 scheduled for Friday in Houston.