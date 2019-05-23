Kevin Durant is "unlikely" to play in the Warriors Game 1 matchup against the Raptors or Bucks in the NBA Finals, the team announced on Thursday.

Durant has been out of Golden State's lineup with a calf injury since May 8. He exited the Warriors' Game 5 win over the Rockets in the Western Conference semifinals, but Steph Curry and Co. took care of business with six-straight victories before the Finals begin on May 30.

Golden State said its "hopeful that [Durant] could return at some point during the series."

The Warriors also provided an update on center DeMarcus Cousins, who tore his left quad on April 15. Cousins "continues to make good progress," per Golden State. He is expected to "play at some point during the 2019 NBA Finals."

Kevin Durant & DeMarcus Cousins injury update: pic.twitter.com/nMyQG0yKDl — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) May 23, 2019

Golden State enters the 2019 Finals aiming for its fourth Larry O'Brien trophy in the last five years. Durant joined the Warriors in July 2016 and has won two-straight Finals MVPs.