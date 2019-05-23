Kevin Durant, DeMarcus Cousins 'Unlikely' to Play in Game 1 of NBA Finals

Durant has been out of the Warriors' lineup since straining his calf against the Rockets on May 8. 

By Michael Shapiro
May 23, 2019

Kevin Durant is "unlikely" to play in the Warriors Game 1 matchup against the Raptors or Bucks in the NBA Finals, the team announced on Thursday. 

Durant has been out of Golden State's lineup with a calf injury since May 8. He exited the Warriors' Game 5 win over the Rockets in the Western Conference semifinals, but Steph Curry and Co. took care of business with six-straight victories before the Finals begin on May 30

Golden State said its "hopeful that [Durant] could return at some point during the series."

The Warriors also provided an update on center DeMarcus Cousins, who tore his left quad on April 15. Cousins "continues to make good progress," per Golden State. He is expected to "play at some point during the 2019 NBA Finals."

Golden State enters the 2019 Finals aiming for its fourth Larry O'Brien trophy in the last five years. Durant joined the Warriors in July 2016 and has won two-straight Finals MVPs.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message