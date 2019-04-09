2019 NBA Playoff Bracket: Standings, Seedings, Matchups and Tiebreakers

Stay up to date on the seedings and projected matchups for the 2019 NBA playoffs.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 09, 2019

The 2019 playoffs are about to start in a few days and the brackets for both conferences are almost set.

The last two days of the regular season are sure to cause some shakeup in the standings, but take a look at how the situation is currently shaping up.

Standings

West

1. Warriors (56-25)—two games remaining
2. Nuggets (53-27)—two games remaining
3. Rockets (53-28)—one game remaining
4. Trail Blazers (51-29)—two games remaining
5. Jazz (49-31)—two games remaining
6. Thunder (47-33)—two games remaining
7. Spurs (47-34)—one game remaining
8. Clippers (47-34)—one game remaining

All eight teams have clinched a playoff berth.

East

1. Bucks (60-21)—one game remaining
2. Raptors (57-24)—one game remaining
3. 76ers (50-30)—two games remaining
4. Celtics (48-33)—one game remaining
5. Pacers (47-34)—one game remaining
6. Nets (41-40)—one game remaining
7. Magic 41-40)—one game remaining
8. Pistons (39-41)—two games remaining
9. Hornets (38-42)—two games remaining
10. Heat (38-42)—two games remaining

The Bucks, Raptors, 76ers, Celtics and Pacers have all clinched their seeds. The Nets and Magic have also clinched playoff berths.

Matchups

West

First Round

Warriors vs. Clippers
Trail Blazers vs. Jazz
Nuggets vs. Spurs
Rockets vs. Thunder

Second Round

Winner of Warriors/Clippers vs. Winner of Trail Balzers/Jazz
Winner of Nuggets/Spurs vs. Winner of Rockets/Thunder

East

First Round

Bucks vs. Pistons
Celtics vs. Pacers
Raptors vs. Magic
76ers vs. Nets

Second Round

Winner of Bucks/Pistons vs. Winner of Celtics/Pacers
Winner of Raptors/Magic vs. Winner of 76ers/Nets

Tiebreakers

West

Rockets own the tiebreaker over the Nuggets
Trail Blazers own the tiebreaker over the Rockets
Jazz own the tiebreaker over the Trail Blazers
Thunder own the tiebreaker over the Jazz
Thunder own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Clippers
Spurs own the tiebreaker over the Thunder
Spurs own the tiebreaker over the Clippers
Clippers leap the Thunder if there is a three-way tie with Spurs

East

Nets own the tiebreaker over the Magic
Nets own the tiebreaker over the Pistons
Pistons own the tiebreaker over the Magic
Hornets own the tiebreaker over the Pistons
Hornets own the tiebreaker over the Heat
Magic leap the Nets and Pistons in a three-way tie as a division winner
Hornets still hold the tiebreakers against the Pistons and Heat in a three-way tie

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message