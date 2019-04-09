Stay up to date on the seedings and projected matchups for the 2019 NBA playoffs.
The 2019 playoffs are about to start in a few days and the brackets for both conferences are almost set.
The last two days of the regular season are sure to cause some shakeup in the standings, but take a look at how the situation is currently shaping up.
Standings
West
1. Warriors (56-25)—two games remaining
2. Nuggets (53-27)—two games remaining
3. Rockets (53-28)—one game remaining
4. Trail Blazers (51-29)—two games remaining
5. Jazz (49-31)—two games remaining
6. Thunder (47-33)—two games remaining
7. Spurs (47-34)—one game remaining
8. Clippers (47-34)—one game remaining
All eight teams have clinched a playoff berth.
East
1. Bucks (60-21)—one game remaining
2. Raptors (57-24)—one game remaining
3. 76ers (50-30)—two games remaining
4. Celtics (48-33)—one game remaining
5. Pacers (47-34)—one game remaining
6. Nets (41-40)—one game remaining
7. Magic 41-40)—one game remaining
8. Pistons (39-41)—two games remaining
9. Hornets (38-42)—two games remaining
10. Heat (38-42)—two games remaining
The Bucks, Raptors, 76ers, Celtics and Pacers have all clinched their seeds. The Nets and Magic have also clinched playoff berths.
Matchups
West
First Round
Warriors vs. Clippers
Trail Blazers vs. Jazz
Nuggets vs. Spurs
Rockets vs. Thunder
Second Round
Winner of Warriors/Clippers vs. Winner of Trail Balzers/Jazz
Winner of Nuggets/Spurs vs. Winner of Rockets/Thunder
East
First Round
Bucks vs. Pistons
Celtics vs. Pacers
Raptors vs. Magic
76ers vs. Nets
Second Round
Winner of Bucks/Pistons vs. Winner of Celtics/Pacers
Winner of Raptors/Magic vs. Winner of 76ers/Nets
Tiebreakers
West
Rockets own the tiebreaker over the Nuggets
Trail Blazers own the tiebreaker over the Rockets
Jazz own the tiebreaker over the Trail Blazers
Thunder own the tiebreaker over the Jazz
Thunder own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Clippers
Spurs own the tiebreaker over the Thunder
Spurs own the tiebreaker over the Clippers
Clippers leap the Thunder if there is a three-way tie with Spurs
East
Nets own the tiebreaker over the Magic
Nets own the tiebreaker over the Pistons
Pistons own the tiebreaker over the Magic
Hornets own the tiebreaker over the Pistons
Hornets own the tiebreaker over the Heat
Magic leap the Nets and Pistons in a three-way tie as a division winner
Hornets still hold the tiebreakers against the Pistons and Heat in a three-way tie