The 2019 playoffs are about to start in a few days and the brackets for both conferences are almost set.

The last two days of the regular season are sure to cause some shakeup in the standings, but take a look at how the situation is currently shaping up.

Standings

West

1. Warriors (56-25)—two games remaining

2. Nuggets (53-27)—two games remaining

3. Rockets (53-28)—one game remaining

4. Trail Blazers (51-29)—two games remaining

5. Jazz (49-31)—two games remaining

6. Thunder (47-33)—two games remaining

7. Spurs (47-34)—one game remaining

8. Clippers (47-34)—one game remaining

All eight teams have clinched a playoff berth.

East

1. Bucks (60-21)—one game remaining

2. Raptors (57-24)—one game remaining

3. 76ers (50-30)—two games remaining

4. Celtics (48-33)—one game remaining

5. Pacers (47-34)—one game remaining

6. Nets (41-40)—one game remaining

7. Magic 41-40)—one game remaining

8. Pistons (39-41)—two games remaining

9. Hornets (38-42)—two games remaining

10. Heat (38-42)—two games remaining

The Bucks, Raptors, 76ers, Celtics and Pacers have all clinched their seeds. The Nets and Magic have also clinched playoff berths.

Matchups

West

First Round

Warriors vs. Clippers

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz

Nuggets vs. Spurs

Rockets vs. Thunder

Second Round

Winner of Warriors/Clippers vs. Winner of Trail Balzers/Jazz

Winner of Nuggets/Spurs vs. Winner of Rockets/Thunder

East

First Round

Bucks vs. Pistons

Celtics vs. Pacers

Raptors vs. Magic

76ers vs. Nets

Second Round

Winner of Bucks/Pistons vs. Winner of Celtics/Pacers

Winner of Raptors/Magic vs. Winner of 76ers/Nets

Tiebreakers

West

Rockets own the tiebreaker over the Nuggets

Trail Blazers own the tiebreaker over the Rockets

Jazz own the tiebreaker over the Trail Blazers

Thunder own the tiebreaker over the Jazz

Thunder own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Clippers

Spurs own the tiebreaker over the Thunder

Spurs own the tiebreaker over the Clippers

Clippers leap the Thunder if there is a three-way tie with Spurs

East

Nets own the tiebreaker over the Magic

Nets own the tiebreaker over the Pistons

Pistons own the tiebreaker over the Magic

Hornets own the tiebreaker over the Pistons

Hornets own the tiebreaker over the Heat

Magic leap the Nets and Pistons in a three-way tie as a division winner

Hornets still hold the tiebreakers against the Pistons and Heat in a three-way tie