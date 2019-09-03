USA Basketball Schedule: How to Watch Team USA in FIBA World Cup

Team USA escaped its tournament opener with an overtime win over Turkey on Tuesday

By Michael Shapiro
September 03, 2019

Team USA escaped with a win in its FIBA World Cup opener on Tuesday morning, defeating Turkey 93-92 in Shanghai. The United States remains the favorite to take home gold at the FIBA tournament, though after Tuesday's nail-biter, it may be worth tuning into Team USA before the medal rounds begin in mid-September. 

So when should you tune into Team USA action at the FIBA World Cup? We have the United States' full FIBA schedule below, including game dates, times and streaming information. 

Thursday, Sept. 5

USA vs. Japan ​– 8:30 a.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+

Sept. 6-9

Second-Round games – Time TBA

All televised games on ESPN+

Sept. 10-11

Quarterfinals – Time TBA

All televised games on ESPN+

Friday, Sept 13

Semifinals – Time TBA

All televised games on ESPN+

Sunday, Sept 15

Finals – Time TBA

All televised games on ESPN+

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message