Team USA escaped with a win in its FIBA World Cup opener on Tuesday morning, defeating Turkey 93-92 in Shanghai. The United States remains the favorite to take home gold at the FIBA tournament, though after Tuesday's nail-biter, it may be worth tuning into Team USA before the medal rounds begin in mid-September.

So when should you tune into Team USA action at the FIBA World Cup? We have the United States' full FIBA schedule below, including game dates, times and streaming information.

Thursday, Sept. 5

USA vs. Japan ​– 8:30 a.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+

Sept. 6-9

Second-Round games – Time TBA

All televised games on ESPN+

Sept. 10-11

Quarterfinals – Time TBA

All televised games on ESPN+

Friday, Sept 13

Semifinals – Time TBA

All televised games on ESPN+

Sunday, Sept 15

Finals – Time TBA

All televised games on ESPN+