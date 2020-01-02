The NBA is back in swing with a full 10-game slate for us to wager on. I have to be honest, I really like tonight's slate a lot. I have two best bets, but I have a take on just about every game so let's get into it. The Miami Heat are 5.5-point home favorites against the Raptors. Toronto has played very well despite all its injuries, that should come to an end tonight vs. Miami. I don't mind laying the 5.5, but I will be putting the Heat moneyline in parlays to play it safe.

The Warriors are 3.5-point road dogs tonight vs. the Timberwolves. Let that sink in, the Timberwolves are favorites. Golden State will be without D'Angelo Russell tonight, but you would have to be a fool to lay points with Minnesota. The Mavericks are 8.5-point home favorites tonight vs. Brooklyn. I think Dallas wins the game, but Brooklyn keeps it close. The Cavs are two-point home favorites tonight vs. the Hornets. Charlotte has lost six games in a row and seven of its last eight, but they have been quality losses. The Cavs, on the other hand, have won four of their last six, but they haven't been quality wins—in a game too close to call, I will take the Hornets moneyline. The Pistons are 12.5-point dogs in Los Angeles, and the Clippers should make easy work of them.

Denver Nuggets at Indiana Pacers: Nuggets +105

Two playoffs teams meet tonight in Indiana when the favorite Pacers host the Nuggets. Denver is coming off a nasty 26-point road loss to the Rockets. Other than that, though, the Nuggets are playing their best ball of the season and are 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games. The Pacers are also playing well, they are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 and are coming off an impressive home blowout of the 76ers. When I handicapped this game, I had the Nuggets as three-point favorites. Indiana is good but Denver is better. The Nuggets nasty loss coupled with the Pacers' impressive win in their respective last games has this line shaded. The Nuggets will get back on track and get a big road win tonight.

Utah Jazz at Chicago Bulls: Bulls +3.5

Utah and Chicago meet up tonight in the Windy City and I smell an upset. Utah is going about its business, as usual. The Jazz are winners of two in a row and eight of their last 10 straight up. The Jazz has not played well on the road this season, they are 8-9 straight up and against the spread outside of Utah. The Bulls are a better team than most bettors think they are, they are only two games out of the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. Chicago is only 7-11 straight up at home, what's interesting about the Bulls is their record against the spread. Chicago is 18-16 ATS on the season, but in its last 10 games, it is 7-3 against the number. It's a gutsy call but I like the Bulls tonight and I would drip on the moneyline.

Season Record: 47-43

Additional Leans

Thunder +102 vs Spurs

Grizzlies +3.5 vs Kings