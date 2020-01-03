Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert is expected to return for the team's matchup Saturday against the Raptors, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

LeVert has missed the last seven weeks following right thumb surgery, but has ramped up his workouts lately, Wojnarowski notes.

The return couldn't come at a better time for the Nets, who have now lost four straight games after falling 123-111 to Dallas on Thursday. Brooklyn has scored only 96.7 points per 100 possessions over its last four games, second-worst in the NBA over that span.

For a while, the Nets were seemingly able to stay afloat, behind the All-Star level play of Spencer Dinwiddie. But without both LeVert and Kyrie Irving, the Nets have now dropped to 16-17 and seventh in the Eastern Conference.

LeVert, 25, has played in only nine games this season, averaging 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.

Last year, he missed 42 games with a foot dislocation, but was still able to sign a three-year, $52.5 million contract extension in the offseason.

Tipoff for Brooklyn's home matchup on Saturday against the Raptors is set for 6 p.m. ET.