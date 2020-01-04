Wizards' Isaiah Thomas Ejected After Contacting Official vs. Portland

Less than 90 seconds into the Wizards' matchup Friday night against the Blazers, Washington guard Isaiah Thomas was ejected for appearing to contact one of the game's officials.

Thomas was tied up along the sideline by Portland's Carmelo Anthony. As he broke away from Anthony, Thomas made contact with referee Marat Kogut, who stumbled into the crowd.

Anthony was given a technical foul and ejected. The call was reviewed and upheld.

Thomas appeared to mouth, "what did I do?" upon hearing the news of the call.

The 30-year-old guard entered Friday night averaging 13.5 points and 4.6 assists per game.

Earlier this season, the University of Washington product was previously suspended two games after walking into the crowd to confront two fans following a timeout in Philadelphia on Dec. 21.

The Wizards are 10-23 heading into Friday night's action.