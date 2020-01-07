Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers star forward Anthony Davis has declined a four-year, $146 million contract extension and is set to hit free agency this summer, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes. Davis plans on declining a $28.7 million player option for the 2020-21 season.

Agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports informed the Lakers of the decision on Tuesday morning.

It is all a procedural move and Davis is not expected to leave the Lakers, who he waived a no-trade clause to be dealt from New Orleans last summer. He could sign a deal worth $202 million for five years.

Davis is averaging 27.7 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.6 blocks per game. Los Angeles leads the Western Conference with a 29–7 record.