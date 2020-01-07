Pistons’ Blake Griffin Out Indefinitely After Knee Surgery

Jeffrey Swinger/USA Today Sports

Pistons forward Blake Griffin underwent surgery on his left knee and is out indefinitely, the team announced Tuesday.

Yahoo’s Chris Haynes reported Monday that Griffin would visit a specialist in Los Angeles this week and was considering having season-ending surgery. The Pistons did not rule out Griffin for the rest of the season but did say that he “will undergo an extended rehabilitation period.”

The surgery Griffin had was described as an arthroscopic debridement.

Griffin had surgery in the same knee over the offseason and has played in just 18 of Detroit’s 39 games this season. He missed the team’s first 10 games and has not played since scoring 12 points on 3-of-16 shooting against the Spurs on Dec. 28.

The left knee hampered Griffin at the end of last season, causing him to miss four of the Pistons’ final seven regular-season games and the first two games of Detroit’s playoff series against the Bucks. He had arthroscopic surgery in late April.

Griffin also had surgery on his right knee in 2016 and missed the entire 2009–10 season after fracturing his left kneecap.

After finishing eighth in the East last year at 41–41. the Pistons are currently tied with the Bulls for 10th in the conference with a record of 13–24.