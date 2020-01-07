Joel Embiid scored 18 points in Philadelphia's 120-113 win on Monday night over the Thunder despite dislocating his left ring finger in the first quarter. But after the game, Embiid told reporters that it is a "possibility" he doesn't play Thursday when the Sixers host the Celtics.

The injury occurred early in Monday night's contest. The Kansas product's bent finger was seen stretching across his pinkie.

He briefly went into the locker room, where he got the finger taped and received an x-ray which Embiid said revealed it was "nothing." He returned to start the second quarter and finished the game with 33 minutes of action.

Philadelphia entered the game in need of a victory, having lost its last four games. The team has largely struggled to find an identity on the offensive end of the floor.

"It was pretty bad. Was basically playing with one hand," Embiid said. "In the midst of the streak, just wanted to make sure I do everything possible to get us a win."

The 24-14 76ers currently sit at fifth in the Eastern Conference. They host Boston on Thursday, looking to beat the Celtics for the third time this season. Embiid scored 15 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in Philly's opening-night win over Boston. He later finished with 38 points and 13 rebounds in the 76ers' win in mid-December.

Tipoff for Thursday's game against the Celtics is set for 7 p.m. ET.