Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo plans to return from a ruptured right quad tendon on Jan. 29 against the Chicago Bulls, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

"It's definitely good to have something to look forward to, especially after 12 months of wondering and hoping and not being sure," Oladipo said.

Oladipo has not played since Jan. 23, 2019 when he ruptured his quad tendon during a home game against the Toronto Raptors. The Jan. 29 game will also be a home game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

"It's going to be a very, very emotional night," Oladipo said. "I think more so for everybody who supported me who is coming to watch than me."

The Pacers are 23–14 on the season. Oladipo was recently assigned to the G League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants as part of his rehab assignment.