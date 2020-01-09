Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

NBA DFS (Thursday, January 9)

Welcome to the latest edition of SI Fantasy's NBA DFS daily plays.

We have four games on tonight's NBA slate. Despite there only being a few games on the schedule, there will still be plenty of fantasy fireworks. Russell Westbrook will make his return from injury. The Celtics and 76ers meet in Philadelphia, and Joel Embiid will not be active. The Cavs and Pistons start the slate in Detroit. Minnesota and Portland play at the Target Center in a game with a 224 implied total. Karl-Anthony Towns will likely be out again for the Timberwolves.

PG Russell Westbrook, Houston Rockets

DraftKings: $8,400 , FanDuel: $8,700, Yahoo: $45

It should be a fun night in Oklahoma City when Russell Westbrook makes his return. He is known as an emotion-driven player who will take full advantage of a matchup vs. his former team. Westbrook remains one of the best stat stuffers in the league, although the fact that he hasn't hit a three in four games is concerning.

SF/PF Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

DraftKings: $6,700 , FanDuel: $6,900, Yahoo: $32

Jayson Tatum is one of the NBA's most improved players this season. He has not played well recently, so he is priced to play this evening vs. the rival Sixers. Tatum averages 39 fantasy points per contest in road games.

PG/SG Derrick Rose, Cleveland Cavaliers

DraftKings: $6,500 , FanDuel: $6,600, Yahoo: $24

Rose is the current frontrunner for Sixth Man of the Year. He is having a great season this year, and while he remains super talented, the Pistons have no one else to score the ball consistently. Earlier this week vs. the Cavs Rose had 24 points and seven assists.

Enjoy unlimited NBA DFS coverage plus a Lineup Optimizer (FD, DK & Yahoo) for only $19.95/mo at FullTime Fantasy. With this all-star lineup of analysts covering daily NBA, you will build better lineups and win more consistently. That’s our guarantee.

C Steven Adams, Oklahoma City Thunder

DraftKings: $6,900, FanDuel: $7,100, Yahoo: $28

Big man Steven Adams is playing his best ball right now. He has a double-double plus 40-plus fantasy points in each of his last three games.

PG Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers

DraftKings: $4,800 , FanDuel: $4,700, Yahoo: $12

Garland has had some ups and downs in his rookie season, but he is playing good ball right now. Garland is playing over 30 minutes per game, and you can see the results of more opportunities in his production. Garland has scored in double figures in each of his last seven games.

Put your money down with the sharps by heading to SI Gambling. Avoid the groupthink! You'll know where the pros in Vegas are putting their money!