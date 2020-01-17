Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram continued his impressive 2019-20 on Thursday, scoring a career-high 49 points in New Orleans' 138-132 victory.

Ingram outdueled Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. Ingram scored 49 points on 15-25 shooting, including a go-ahead field goal with 0.2 seconds remaining. Mitchell finished with 46 points on 16-34 from the field. He added seven threes in the loss.

Ingram's jumper didn't seal the victory for New Orleans. Jazz center Rudy Gobert was fouled with less than a second left in regulation, then made one of two free throws to send the game to overtime.

Ingram scored five points and added a trio of assists in overtime. Pelicans guard E'Twaun Moore gave New Orleans a 133-132 lead it wouldn't relinquish with less than a minute remaining.

The Duke product has experienced a breakout year in 2019-20. A former Lakers' lottery pick, Ingram is averaging a career-high 25.1 points per game, shooting 40.7% from three.

The Pelicans advanced to 16–26 with Thursday's victory. They reportedly expect to get No. 1 pick Zion Williamson into their rotation on Feb. 22.