Hawks small forward Chandler Parsons's career is uncertain after he suffered multiple injuries in a recent car accident, his attorneys said in a statement.

Parsons's attorneys John Morgan and Nick Panagakis said he "suffered multiple severe and permanent injuries including a traumatic brain injury, disc herniation and a torn labrum" in a car accident on Jan. 15. Parsons was driving home from practice that afternoon when he was struck by a driver who was arrested for drinking and driving.

The attorneys said the driver caused a three-car crash and was charged with DUI. As a result of the injuries sustained in the crash, Parsons's NBA career could be "potentially ending."

"Chandler was in peak physical condition at the time of the wreck," the statement said, per Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes. "He is now working with a team of doctors to regain his health, and at this time, his ability to return to play is unclear. Our focus right now is on helping him make a full recovery, while we also work to hold any and all responsible parties accountable."

Following the car accident, Parsons was initially diagnosed with a concussion and whiplash and was placed in the NBA's concussion protocol.

Parsons has only played in five games for the Hawks this season. He was traded by the Grizzlies to Atlanta in exchange for forwards Solomon Hill and Miles Plumlee last year. Parsons has seen little playing time in recent years after undergoing surgery for a torn meniscus in 2016. He later signed a four-year, $94 million contract with Memphis but only played in 95 games over three seasons with the team, averaging 7.2 points per game.