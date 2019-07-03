Report: Grizzlies Trade Chandler Parsons to Hawks

The Grizzlies have reportedly agreed to trade Chandler Parsons to the Hawks for Solomon Hill and Miles Plumlee, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Parsons, 30, appeared in 25 games for Memphis last season and averaged 7.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists. The 6'10" forward has only played in 95 games over the last three seasons due to injuries since signing a four-year, $94 million maximum contract with the Grizzlies. Memphis was unable to agree on a contract buyout with Parsons, which prompted the decision to trade him to Atlanta, Wojnarowski added.

The Grizzlies previously tried to deal Parsons prior to the 2018-19 trade deadline this season but were unable to do so. Injury and contract issues kept Parsons off the floor for Memphis for the most part until February, when the two sides reached an agreement for him to rejoin the team following the All-Star break. The Grizzlies, who have since been working on a structured resolution to their Parsons' situation, selected Murray State point guard Ja Morant with the No. 2 pick in the draft.

Hill averaged 4.3 points, 3.0 boards and 1.3 assists per game last season for the Pelicans. The veteran small forward was traded from New Orleans to Atlanta prior to the NBA draft as part of the Hawks acquisition of the Pelicans' No. 4 overall pick, which they used to take Virginia's De'Andre Hunter. Hill was sent to Atlanta along with the team's No. 57 pick and a future second-round selection.

Plumlee, also 30, played in 18 games during his second season with the Hawks in 2018-19, averaging 4.4 points and 2.2 rebounds as Atlanta's backup center to big man Alex Len.

With Trae Young running the floor and young prospects including Hunter and Duke's Cam Reddish on the wing–both of whom were drafted by the Hawks this year–Parsons' presence adds experience to Atlanta's young roster and opens a roster spot for the Hawks.