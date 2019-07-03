Report: Grizzlies Trade Chandler Parsons to Hawks

Solomon Hill and Miles Plumlee will head to Memphis as part of the trade.

By Emily Caron
July 03, 2019

The Grizzlies have reportedly agreed to trade Chandler Parsons to the Hawks for Solomon Hill and Miles Plumlee, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Parsons, 30, appeared in 25 games for Memphis last season and averaged 7.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists. The 6'10" forward has only played in 95 games over the last three seasons due to injuries since signing a four-year, $94 million maximum contract with the Grizzlies. Memphis was unable to agree on a contract buyout with Parsons, which prompted the decision to trade him to Atlanta, Wojnarowski added.

The Grizzlies previously tried to deal Parsons prior to the 2018-19 trade deadline this season but were unable to do so. Injury and contract issues kept Parsons off the floor for Memphis for the most part until February, when the two sides reached an agreement for him to rejoin the team following the All-Star break. The Grizzlies, who have since been working on a structured resolution to their Parsons' situation, selected Murray State point guard Ja Morant with the No. 2 pick in the draft. 

Hill averaged 4.3 points, 3.0 boards and 1.3 assists per game last season for the Pelicans. The veteran small forward was traded from New Orleans to Atlanta prior to the NBA draft as part of the Hawks acquisition of the Pelicans' No. 4 overall pick, which they used to take Virginia's De'Andre Hunter. Hill was sent to Atlanta along with the team's No. 57 pick and a future second-round selection. 

Plumlee, also 30, played in 18 games during his second season with the Hawks in 2018-19, averaging 4.4 points and 2.2 rebounds as Atlanta's backup center to big man Alex Len.

With Trae Young running the floor and young prospects including Hunter and Duke's Cam Reddish on the wing–both of whom were drafted by the Hawks this year–Parsons' presence adds experience to Atlanta's young roster and opens a roster spot for the Hawks.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message