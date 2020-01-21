Bronny James was hit with debris on Monday afternoon during Sierra Canyon High School's game at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass. James was waiting to inbound the ball from the sideline when he was struck in an incident that briefly stopped the game.

LeBron James, who attended the game just hours before his Lakers lost to the Celtics in Boston, responded after the clip went viral.

Following Los Angeles' 32-point loss, James again weighed in on the incident.

Sierra Canyon (California) suffered its third loss of the season on Monday, falling to Paul VI (Virginia) 70-62. James, a freshman, came off the bench and played just 13 minutes.