Former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant voiced his support for women in the NBA during an interview with CNN.

"I think there are a couple of players who could play in the NBA right now honestly," Bryant said. "There's a lot of players with a lot of skill that could do it."

"Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore, Elena Della Donne. There's a lot of great players out there so they could certainly keep up with them," he added.

Taurasi is the WNBA's all-time leading scorer and has earned nine WNBA All-Star Game nods and won three WNBA championships. Della Donne was last year's WNBA MVP and won her first WNBA title with the Washington Mystics. Maya Moore is a four-time WNBA Champion with the Minnesota Lynx.

Bryant has been seen courtside at LA Sparks games with his daughter, Gianna. He often tweets about the WNBA and was featured in an ad for the league.