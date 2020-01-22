Mavericks center Dwight Powell suffered a right Achilles injury against the Clippers on Tuesday night, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

Powell collapsed to the floor without being contacted in the first quarter and did not return to the game. It is reportedly a torn Achilles, which would end his 2019-20 season.

Powell is averaging career-highs in minutes and rebounds this season. The 28-year-old big man is averaging 9.6 points per game, and he has a plus-9.1 net rating. Powell is averaging 1.37 points per possession in pick-and-roll situations, the eighth-best mark of all 65 players with at least 50 possessions.

Dallas entered Tuesday's matchup fifth in the Western Conference at 27–15. The Mavericks have not reached the playoffs in each of the last three seasons.