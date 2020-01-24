The 2020 NBA All-Star Game starters were announced on Thursday night as a result of the collective, fan media and players vote. The starters in the East will be Trae Young, Kemba Walker, Pascal Siakam, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid. In the West, the starters will be Luka Doncic, James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Siakam and Young are both first-time All-Star Game participants and both produced memorable reactions to being named to the game.

Young shared an emotional hug with his mom upon seeing his named called.

Siakam was surprised by his brother.

Both will hear their names called again on Feb 6. when the All-Star Game draft will occur with James and Antetokounmpo serving as the game's captains.

The All-Star Game is Feb. 16 at the United Center in Chicago.