The world is mourning the death of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, whose influence reached basketball fans around the globe.

One day after Bryant died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday morning, newspapers around the world paid tribute to him with commemorative covers and articles honoring his legacy as an icon in the NBA and hero to young players.

Newspapers also honored Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, who also died in the crash, and their special bond.

Bryant, an 18-time All-Star and 11-time All-NBA first-teamer, led the Lakers to five NBA championships and scored 33,643 points in his 20-year NBA career. He retired after the 2015-16 season, having spent his entire career with the Lakers. The franchise retired his No. 8 and No. 24 jersey numbers in December 2017.

