Los Angeles Lakers controlling owner and president Jeanie Buss paid tribute to Kobe Bryant on Instagram on Thursday afternoon. Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday that killed seven other people.

"Kobe, I don’t know how to express what you mean to me, my family and the Los Angeles Lakers. My father loved you like a son, which makes us family. When you invited me to lunch shortly after my father passed away, I was struggling to find motivation and purpose. Kobe, you brought Gianna with you to spend some time with me. You explained that you wanted to show her that women can be leaders in the NBA, just like the men. At first, it seemed like an action of a devoted father setting an example for his daughter. But in actuality – and I am positively sure you knew EXACTLY what you were doing – what you did was give me the inspiration and strength I was searching for. I reflect on that day often and it makes me smile and it makes me strong. I call on that memory whenever I feel down and need a bit of courage. For everything you did on the court that filled me with so much joy and love, for all the lives you changed through basketball itself, it was that day with Gigi that reignited my drive and determination.

Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri - I am so sorry for your loss. We are grateful to have you in our lives and we will always be here for you. To the families that also lost loved ones on Sunday, the entire Laker family mourns with you. Laker Nation - we are one family grieving the loss of people we all loved dearly. We will mourn together, cry together but we will also heal together, love together and win TOGETHER. We love you."

Bryant and his daughter were en route to a game at Mamba Sports Academy in Newbury Park when the Sikorsky S-76B helicopter went down in Calabasas and a fire broke out. Authorities and officials are continuing to investigate what went wrong when the plane went down. Two of Gianna Bryant's teammates, an assistant coach, the helicopter pilot and three other adults were killed in the crash.

The Lakers returned to Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon. The NBA postponed Tuesday night's game between the Lakers and Clippers. The team held practice on Wednesday but only coach Frank Vogel spoke with the media.

LeBron James, who surpassed Bryant on the all-time scoring list on Saturday night, posted a lengthy and emotional Instagram post mourning the death of his friend.

The Lakers' first game since Bryant's death will be on Friday night at the Staples Center against the Portland Trail Blazers.

