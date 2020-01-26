LeBron James has scored the third-most points in NBA history.

The Lakers star entered Saturday night's matchup against the 76ers needing just 18 points to pass fellow Lakers legend Kobe Bryant (33,643). A layup in the third quarter put James over the top.

James now trails only Kareem Abdul-Jabaar (36,928) and Karl Malone (38,387) on the all-time points list. He passed Michael Jordan last March for fourth all-time.

The new star in Purple and Gold entered Saturday's contest averaging 25.2 points, a career-high 10.8 assists and 7.7 rebounds per game.

His 10 triple-doubles trail only Magic Johnson's 13 in Lakers single-season franchise history.

Bryant has seemingly no animosity as it relates to James passing him on the list.

"I don't know if people want that or want to have this kind of contentious thing where you don't want records to be broken or people there to surpass you," Bryant told USA Today Sports' Mark Medina in a story published earlier this week. "You should be happy for the person that comes after you to be able to surpass things that you've done. It's kind of juvenile to think or to behave any other way."

After James accomplished the feat on Saturday, Bryant sent his congratulations on Twitter.

In 2014, when Bryant passed Jordan for third all-time, MJ echoed Bryant's above sentiments, sending No. 24 a text congratulating him.

"That was the most important thing," Bryant told The Athletic. "That was cool. Because it's such a brotherhood, such an amount of respect between us as players, and you know the amount of work and consistency you have to put in overtime so it's nothing but love and respect."

Bryant has said he'll do the same for James.

James' Lakers hold the best record in the Western Conference at 36-9.