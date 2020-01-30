The NBA's salary cap and luxury tax are expected to drop in 2020-21 due to decreased revenue, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Bobby Marks.

The league office is expected to release revised projections as early as Thursday to allow teams to make more informed decisions on their rosters and payrolls ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline. Releasing the projections before the trade deadline would be a departure from past protocol.

Several front office executives told ESPN that they have been anticipating potential changes after the loss of the NBA's revenue from China. They expect the original 2020-21 cap projection of $116 million could fall as low as $113 million.

China pulled its sponsorships and television coverage after Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted support for anti-government protestors in Hong Kong last October. According to ESPN, league sources estimate the NBA lost between $150 million and $200 million in revenue.

The released projections could impact free-agency cap space, luxury tax payouts and player contracts based on percentages of the salary cap. A lower cap and luxury tax could also affect teams' decisions this summer during free agency. The luxury tax was originally predicted to be $141 million.

A $3 million salary cap decrease could also affect the max salaries of players–including Philadelphia's Ben Simmons, Denver's Jamal Murray ($4.3 million) and Toronto's Pascal Siakam ($3.3 million)–whose contracts are tied to percentages of the cap.