The Cleveland Cavaliers are finalizing a trade with the Detroit Pistons that centers on Andre Drummond, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Detroit will get Brandon Knight, John Henson and a second-round pick, according to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor.

Drummond recorded 31 points and 19 rebounds on Wednesday night against the Phoenix Suns. It marked his fifth consecutive double-double and leads the lead with 42 on the year.

He is averaging 17.8 points, 15.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

Drummond has spent the first eight years of his career in Detroit. He was selected out of Connecticut with the ninth overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft.

The Cavaliers are 13–39 on the season.