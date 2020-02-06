The Warriors have agreed to trade guard D'Angelo Russell to the Timberwolves for guard Andrew Wiggins, a 2021 protected first-round pick and a 2021 second-round pick, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Golden State will also send Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman to Minnesota.

Russell's name has been at the center of several trade rumors in recent days, and the Timberwolves were reportedly working with several teams to pull off a deal. The Warriors, meanwhile, have been looking to shed salary. He was acquired from the Nets in a sign-and-trade.

The 23-year-old guard agreed to a four-year, $117 million deal this past offseason upon joining the Warriors, having notched his first career All-Star appearance last season when he was the centerpiece of the Nets. The Lakers originally selected Russell with the No. 2 pick in the 2015 draft out of Ohio State. Los Angeles jettisoned him to Brooklyn in 2017 in a trade that netted Brook Lopez.

Russell was not in Golden State's lineup against the Wizards on Monday but played against the Nets on Wednesday. He is averaging 23.6 points, 6.2 points and 3.7 rebounds per game this season.

Wiggins is averaging 22.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists on the season.

Stephen Curry will miss at least another month as he rehabs his broken wrist, but the Warriors are hopeful for a March return, the team announced Saturday.