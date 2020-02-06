The Wizards sent point guard Isaiah Thomas to the Clippers on Thursday as part of a three-team deal with the Knicks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Thomas will join Los Angeles along with forward Marcus Morris, who was also acquired by the Clippers on Thursday. The Wizards will receive second-year guard Jerome Robinson, while New York receives Moe Harkless and a 2020 first-round pick.

Washington acquired Thomas' replacement early Thursday afternoon as they traded for Nuggets guard Shabazz Napier, per Wojnarowski.

Thomas is averaging 12.2 points per game in 2019-20 while shooting 41.3% from three. The two-time All-Star has been on four teams in the past two seasons after a three-year stint with the Celtics.

Robinson was drafted by the Clippers with the No. 13 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. He is averaging 11.3 points per game this year, though he is shooting just 33.8% from the field. The Boston College product is now Washington's third top-15 pick in the last two seasons.