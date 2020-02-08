Free agent point guard Darren Collison is planning on meeting his agent, Bill Duffy, early next week to make a final decision regarding a potential comeback, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

If Collison decides to return, Collison's camp will set up meetings with both the Clippers and Lakers, per Wojnarowski.

On Thursday's trade deadline special of ESPN's "The Jump," Matt Barnes said that Collison texted him and said he's "50/50" right now on coming back.

In late June, the UCLA product announced his abrupt retirement, following 10 years in the league. Collison said he wanted to concentrate on helping the less fortunate through his Jehovah's Witness faith.

"I could never imagine finding anything that brings me more joy than I get from playing the game," Collison wrote in an article for The Undefeated. "While I still love basketball, I know there is something more important, which is my family and my faith. I am one of the Jehovah’s Witnesses and my faith means everything to me. I receive so much joy from volunteering to help others and participate in a worldwide ministry. The joy I feel is unmatched. With that being said, I have decided to retire from the NBA."

Collison sat courtside with Lakers owner Jeanie Buss at Thursday's game against the Rockets.

Collison, 32, averaged 12.5 points and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 39.4% from three in 10 seasons, including two years under current Lakers coach Frank Vogel from 2010 to 2012 with the Pacers.