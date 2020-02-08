Marvin Williams' time with the Charlotte Hornets appears to be ending, as the forward is finalizing a contract buyout with the team, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 33-year-old Williams immediately becomes one of the most popular names on the buyout market and will presumably look to join a championship contender. The No. 2 pick in the 2005 draft is shooting 45% from three, averaging nearly seven points per game in 20 minutes of action.

Williams has played in six postseasons previously, having last appeared in the playoffs in 2015-16 with the Hornets. Prior to that he made the postseason five consecutive seasons with the Atlanta Hawks from 2007-2012.

Following a busy trade deadline, it's unclear who else will join Williams on the buyout market. One other name to consider is former Pacers guard Darren Collison, who is reportedly deciding on whether he will come out of retirement next week.

The Hornets currently sit in 12th in the Eastern Conference at just 16-35. They are 5.5 games out of the No. 8 in the conference.