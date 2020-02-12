NBA All-Star Game Uniforms to Honor Kobe Bryant and David Stern

The NBA All-Star Game uniforms will honor Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter Gianna and the seven others that died in a helicopter accident on Jan. 26, the league announced on Wednesday.

The uniforms will also honor the late NBA commissioner David Stern, who died on Jan. 1.

LeBron James's team will all wear No. 2 in honor of Gianna Bryant, while Giannis Antetokounmpo's team will wear No. 24 in honor of Kobe.

Memorial patches are placed at the jersey's top left corner in honor of the nine who died in the helicopter crash.

Teams will also wear bands in memory of Stern, who died after complications from a brain hemorrhage suffered in December 2019.

LeBron's team will start himself, Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, Rockets guard James Harden and Lakers big man Anthony Davis.

On reserve will be Thunder guard Chris Paul, Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, 76ers point guard Ben Simmons, Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, Celtics wing Jayson Tatum, Rockets guard Russell Westbrook and Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis.

Giannis's team will start himself, 76ers big man Joel Embiid, Hawks guard Trae Young, Celtics guard Kemba Walker and Raptors forward Pascal Siakam.

Bucks forward Khris Middleton, Raptors guard Kyle Lowry, Jazz center Rudy Gobert, Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram, Heat forward Jimmy Butler, Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell and Heat big man Bam Adebayo will come off the bench.

The game tips off sometime after 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 16, with festivities like the slam dunk contest and celebrity game coming in preceding days.