Games within games and a “Target Ending” as a tribute to Kobe Bryant mark the 69th NBA All-Star game on Sunday night. LeBron James will look to captain his team to a third straight victory and a second consecutive win over Team Giannis, led by Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

How to Watch:

When: Sunday, Feb. 16

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

The NBA decided to switch up its in-game format four years after moving away from the traditional East-West competition between the teams. The teams will essentially play three 12-minute games over the first three quarters and after, the totals for each team will be added up. The team leading at that point will have 24 points -- in honor of Bryant-- added to its total as a “Target Ending” in which the first team to reach that point total wins in an untimed final period.

For example, if Team LeBron is leading Team Giannis 120-114 after three quarters, the first team to reach 144 points in the untimed fourth quarter wins the game.

This format originally started in The Tournament, a summer competition of college basketball alumni in which the teams played to the “Elam Ending.” Those teams competed to a target score seven points beyond the leading team’s total following the first dead ball under the four minute mark in the fourth quarter.

James, whose team posted a 178-164 victory over Antetokounmpo in last year’s All-Star contest, tabbed teammate Anthony Davis as his first pick this time, while the “Greek Freak” selected 76ers center Joel Embiid as his top choice. Joining James and Davis among the All-Star starters as voted by the fans are the league’s leading scorer, James Harden of the Houston Rockets, reigning NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers, and Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks.

Team Giannis’ first five are rounded out by forward Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors and the backcourt duo of Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young.

James has a second set of teammates on his roster, tabbing Harden’s teammate Russell Westbrook to join Team LeBron. There was also one late switch to the Team LeBron roster, with Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker a late injury replacement for Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard.

Antetokounmpo is a believer in team chemistry, as he has three pairs of teammates in addition to drafting Bucks partner Khris Middleton. Siakam was reunited with guard Kyle Lowry, and Antetokounmpo drafted Heat teammates Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, along with Jazz partners Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.

There are two sets of teammates who will be on opposing teams. James drafted 76ers guard Ben Simmons and Celtics swingman Jayson Tatum. Team LeBron is rounded out by 10-time All-Star and 2013 All-Star MVP Chris Paul of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and Indiana Pacers Domantas Sabonis. There are four first-time All-Stars on Team LeBron in Doncic, Booker, Tatum and Sabonis.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram completes the 12-man Team Giannis roster, half of whom are making their first All-Star Game appearance. Ingram is among that group with Young, Siakam, Adebayo, Mitchell and Gobert. Team LeBron will be coached by James’ Lakers coach Frank Vogel, while Nick Nurse of the Toronto Raptors will coach Team Giannis since Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer was not allowed to coach back-to-back All-Star games per league rules.

Chicago native, Grammy-winning singer, and Academy Award-winning actress Jennifer Hudson will perform a tribute to Bryant prior to the player introductions, while fellow Windy City native Chance the Rapper will headline the halftime show that also features Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled and Migos rapper Quavo.