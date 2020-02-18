Nets guard Kyrie Irving has re-aggravated his injured right shoulder and is out indefinitely, coach Kenny Atkinson said Tuesday.

Irving was not at practice Tuesday and is going to see a specialist this week, Atkinson said.

The team's coach said he “wouldn’t go there” when asked if there’s a concern Irving will miss the rest of the season. Irving has already missed 26 games as a result of the shoulder injury and received a cortisone shot around two months ago for the injury.

Previously, Irving said he couldn't "really lift my shoulder to get up in that jump shot position" as a result of the injury.

The No. 1 pick in the 2011 NBA draft has played in just 20 games this season, but is averaging 27.4 points and 6.4 assists per game.

The Nets entered the All-Star break at 25-28, seventh in the Eastern Conference. They play Thursday against the 76ers. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET.