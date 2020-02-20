Karl-Anthony Towns Out Indefinitely With Wrist Injury

Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns will be out indefinitely as he continues recovering from a recent left wrist injury.

Head coach Ryan Saunders said Wednesday that Towns is "still being evaluated" but told reporters the team's young centerpiece will miss games, starting with this Friday's contest against the Celtics. Saunders did not specify how many games Towns would miss.

The former No. 1 pick in the 2015 NBA draft has missed 18 games this season—15 for a sprained left knee, two for a suspension and most recently, the team's final game before the All-Star break due to the wrist injury.

Towns is averaging a career-best 26.5 points and 10.8 rebounds per game this season, but his team has struggled both with and without him on the floor.

Minnesota recently traded for guard D'Angelo Russell, but the two friends have yet to share the court at the Target Center together.

The Wolves come out of the All-Star break at just 16-37, second-worst in the Western Conference. They'll look to improve on their first half struggles on Friday when they host the Celtics. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET.