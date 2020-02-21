The Lakers-Clippers game that was postponed from Jan. 28 has been rescheduled for April 9, the league announced Friday. The game will be televised on TNT.

As a result of the rescheduled game, three other games were also moved:

The Bulls-Clippers game originally scheduled for Wednesday, April 8 will be played on Monday, April 6.

April 8 will be played on Monday, April 6. The Warriors-Lakers game originally scheduled for Thursday, April 9 will be played on Tuesday, April 7.

The Bulls-Lakers game originally scheduled for Tuesday, April 7 will be played on Wednesday, April 8.

The NBA postponed the initial Lakers-Clippers game in the wake of Kobe Bryant's death.

"The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organization, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday," the league in a statement at the time.

Just days before the teams were first scheduled to meet, Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine people who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif.

As a result of the Lakers-Clippers game now being played on April 9, the Lakers will play on three consecutive nights, though each game will be played at Staples Center.

The 41-12 Lakers come out of the All-Star break on Friday night when they host the Grizzlies. The 37-18 Clippers play their first game after the All-Star break on Saturday when they host the Clippers.