Report: Markieff Morris to Sign With Lakers After Pistons Buyout

Marcus Morris won't be the only Morris brother playing in Los Angeles this season.

The Lakers are planning to sign Markieff Morris after he agreed to a buyout Friday with the Pistons, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Markieff played 44 games for the Pistons this season, averaging 11.0 points and 3.9 rebounds.

He signed a two-year contract with Detroit in July and has around $4.3 million remaining over the length of his deal

The No. 13 pick in the 2011 draft will provide additional wing depth to a Lakers team that will likely have to battle through some of the league's best forwards if they want to reach the NBA Finals.

The Lakers will be Markieff's fifth team.

Morris' twin brother, Marcus, was traded to the Clippers ahead of this year's deadline.

The 41-12 Lakers come out of the All-Star break on Friday night when they host the Grizzlies.