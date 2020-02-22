Dwyane Wade is clearly enjoying retirement.

On Friday night, at the start of his three-day jersey retirement with the Miami Heat, Wade and Rick Ross performed their new single "Season Ticket Holder" live for the first time.

Among others, Wade and Ross were joined on stage with longtime Heat forward Udonis Haslem. A number of Heat players were also in attendance and filmed the performance.

Wade recently talked to Sports Illustrated's Rohan Nadkarni about his post-career life, including what it's been like getting to know Ross.

"You know what, first of all, he has one of the best voices," Wade said.

"Like when he talks, you listen. His voice captivates you. You hear his music but the conversation is the same exact way. I think he’s one of the most creative people I’ve been around from the standpoint of like where his mind goes. His mind goes somewhere that my mind don’t go, you know what I’m saying? He is as advertised."

Wade has certainly been staying relevant in retirement. He is a frequent contributor on TNT's NBA coverage and also recently appeared on countless TV shows where he has showcased his advocacy for the LBGTQ community in discussing his 12-year-old's gender identity.

A 90-minute film, Dwyane Wade: Life Unexpected, also premieres on Sunday, marking the end of his retirement ceremony in Miami. Per Nadkarni, Wade opens up about his childhood, NBA career and everything both in between and after in the film.

Wade’s No. 3 jersey will be retired during a halftime ceremony on Saturday in the middle of the Heat’s home matchup against the Cavaliers.