NBA DFS (Monday, February 24)

Welcome to Case of the Mondays edition of SI Fantasy's NBA DFS daily plays.

We start the first full week of the second half of the season with an eight-game DFS slate. Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris will both be out for the 76ers. Jimmy Butler will be out for the Heat. D'Angelo Russell is questionable for the Timberwolves, and so is Dallas' Kristaps Porzingis. Jaren Jackson is out for the Grizzlies, and Paul George has a chance to play for the Clippers.

PG Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

DraftKings: $10,500, FanDuel: $9,800, Yahoo: $56

Mavs' superstar Luka Doncic has an excellent chance to record a triple-double on any given night. The Timberwolves are 25th vs. opposing point guards. Minnesota plays at such a fast pace that it should create more possessions for Luka to do his magic.

SF Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks

DraftKings: $8,300, FanDuel: $7,200, Yahoo: $33

Middleton is a player I rarely use in DFS, but tonight is the time to use him if you are not paying up for Giannis. We should all know by now how terrible Washington is on defense. The Bucks have the highest implied team total on the entire slate. Last time these two teams met, Middleton went for 51 points.

Enjoy unlimited NBA DFS coverage plus a Lineup Optimizer (FD, DK & Yahoo) for only $19.95/mo at FullTime Fantasy. With this all-star lineup of analysts covering daily NBA, you will build better lineups and win more consistently. That’s our guarantee.

C Jonas Valanciunas, Memphis Grizzlies

DraftKings: $6,900, FanDuel: $7,000, Yahoo: $26

JV is averaging a double-double vs. the Clippers this season. He should put up big numbers again with Jaren Jackson Jr. out for Memphis. When Jonas is at his best, he can flirt with 50 fantasy points.

PF/C Al Horford, Philadelphia 76ers

DraftKings: $4,500, FanDuel: $4,900, Yahoo: $19

No Tobias Harris or Ben Simmons tonight for Philadelphia. That means Big Al should get a full complement of minutes tonight vs. the 29th ranked team vs. opposing centers.

PG/SG Jeff Teague, Atlanta Hawks

DraftKings: $3,500, FanDuel: $3,500, Yahoo: $10

Teague has fit in nicely with the Hawks, but he doesn't play a ton of minutes. When he is on the floor, he has been very efficient. Teague is good for about five assists and a pair of threes per game that should be enough to hit his fantasy value.

Put your money down with the sharps by heading to SI Gambling. Avoid the groupthink! You'll know where the pros in Vegas are putting their money!