Vanessa Bryant has filed a lawsuit against the company that operated the helicopter that crashed last month and killed Kobe, Gianna and seven others, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court against Island Express Helicopters and Island Express Holding Corp. The complaint claims pilot Ara Zobayan was "negligent."

"Defendant Island Express Helicopters' breach of its duty and negligence caused the injuries and damages complained of herein and Plaintiffs' deceased, Kobe Bryant, was killed as a direct result of the negligent conduct of Zobayan for which Defendant Island Express Helicopters is vicariously liable in all respects," the lawsuit said, according to the Times.

The complaint seeks general damages, economic damages, punitive damages and more.

On Jan. 26, Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other passengers were headed to a youth basketball game at Mamba Sports Academy when their helicopter went down in the hills of Calabasas. All nine people on the helicopter, including the pilot, died in the crash.

In 2015, Zobayan was reprimanded for flying into airspace that had reduced visibility without permission. He was flying for the same company at that time. Before the Jan. 26 crash, Zobayan had been trying to climb above a cloud layer when the helicopter banked left and plunged 1,200 feet at high speed.

