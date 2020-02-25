Report: Ben Simmons Out at Least Two Weeks With Nerve Issue in Back

76ers guard Ben Simmons will be re-evaluated in two weeks for the nerve impingement in his lower back, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Per ESPN, however, there's "little expectation" that Simmons will be ready to return that soon.

Simmons did not play Monday against the Hawks as a result of the back injury. He also missed the 76ers' first game after the All-Star break against the Nets. He returned on Saturday against the Bucks, but played just five minutes.

The Sixers are currently in a battle for the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, sitting 1.5 games ahead of the Miami Heat for the fifth seed. They are just two games ahead of the Pacers for the No. 6 seed.

Simmons is averaging 16.7 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. He appeared in his second consecutive All-Star Game two weekends ago.

The 76ers are on the road Wednesday night to play the Cavaliers.

